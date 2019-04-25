EDITORIAL: Warn us faster HSU

As college students who pay thousands and put our safety in the university’s hands, we live on campus expecting to be safe. But that’s not what’s been happening.

Last weekend a student assaulted another student on campus. This assault went unnoticed until nearly 24 hours later when the school sent out a mass text and email stating what had taken place.

In our staff we have editors who have attended various colleges before HSU and recounted stories of students who weren’t alerted of crimes on time. Notices were given out days later if at all.

There were some instances where students would hear about assaults and harmful events on campus from fellow students rather than the school themselves.

When you’re a senior in high school looking for schools to attend, one thing that you’re not told to look out for are schools that fail to alert you if there is a dangerous person on campus. You’re not told to look out for schools that fail to alert their students about assaults, rapes, etc.

In the past academic year at HSU we have received a lot of big news via mass emails and texts within hours of it occurring. We think that no matter how small or big the event, we should be alerted as soon as possible.

We want to be told of everything that goes on on our campus. We do not pay for the school to decide what is worthy of being sent out in mass messages. We are tired of these messages being inconsistent with their timing.

The amount of time between when an assault happens on campus or a student goes missing and when the school sends a message should be the same amount of time. One shouldn’t be told to students faster than the other. They are both serious events and they both should be treated as such.

We want to feel safe on our school campus.

