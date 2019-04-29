 Press "Enter" to skip to content
| Photo by Matt Shiffler

LJ Sports Podcast

By Liam Warner on April 29, 2019

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen here:

Part 1: We start off with an HSU softball and track and field update. Then we cover the NFL draft as it happens! We discuss the first five picks of the draft and the effects on the teams involved.

Part 2: We continue with our NFL draft coverage. We also talk about the NBA playoffs and things get a little spicy between Weston and Gabe.

Part 3: We continue our NBA playoffs discussion. We talk about what has happened in first round action and we preview the second round of the playoffs.

Published in Sports

Liam Warner

Liam Warner is a native of Arcata but was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in February of 1997 before moving to the Oregon coast when he was very young. His family moved to Arcata in 2000 when both his parents decided to attend HSU. Warner went to elementary, middle, and high school in Arcata and then attended College of the Redwoods before transferring to HSU to study sports broadcasting for the Spring 2018 semester. Warner is big sports fan and has attended various HSU sporting events since he was little. During the summer you can find Warner working for the Humboldt Crabs (summer collegiate baseball team here in Arcata) doing scorekeeping and play-by-play duties for the radio broadcast. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and he showcases that on his show on the campus radio station, KRFH. Warner is a a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Oregon Ducks and the Dallas Cowboys, and also likes to stay up-to-date on current internet memes. He's been watching HSU athletics for practically his whole life and he's excited to cover sports for the Lumberjack. Go Jacks!

More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: