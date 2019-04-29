LJ Sports Podcast

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen here:



Part 1: We start off with an HSU softball and track and field update. Then we cover the NFL draft as it happens! We discuss the first five picks of the draft and the effects on the teams involved.

Part 2: We continue with our NFL draft coverage. We also talk about the NBA playoffs and things get a little spicy between Weston and Gabe.

Part 3: We continue our NBA playoffs discussion. We talk about what has happened in first round action and we preview the second round of the playoffs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

