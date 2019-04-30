Mayday, Mayday there’s a celebration

The sun was shining brightly, flower crowns were seen everywhere, and music blasted all day for CCATs 41st May Day celebration.

CCAT is a nonprofit student run organization that provides numerous amounts of workshops and tours open for the public. It also offers a great deal of hands-on work for anybody who is up to volunteer.

Fortunately, it was nothing but blue skies Saturday afternoon without any clouds to be seen, it couldn’t have been more perfect for the small organization to host their 41st.

Anh Bui, a past co-director from last year, greeted everybody who walked up to the CCAT house. Bui was full of energy and was excited to see all the new and familiar faces who wanted to join in on the festivities.

“I like being here because it’s fun, the people are fun,” Bui said. “It’s for people who seem like minded and also bringing in people who are not like minded and expose them to new things.”

Students and volunteers who invest so much time to create such a friendly environment is just one of the many components that CCAT transfers to both HSU students and the general public.

“There’s a lot of components making what CCAT is and what CCAT is now,” Bui said. “Student enthusiasm and volunteers is what keeps us alive and our connection with people and the community bring people here.”

Engineer student, Riley Henderson, like many others walked to the CCAT bunk house to enjoy laughs and a variety of colorful, exciting activities. Henderson has been eager to check out CCAT and was delighted that she came. Henderson along with her daughter had a wonderful time spending the day with the loving community.

“I’m an engineering student and I’ve definitely wanted to come here for a while, just the sustainability of CCAT in general has always been a draw for me,” Henderson said, “It’s very welcoming and inviting and even my daughter loves it.”

CCAT has always opened its doors to new volunteers ready to get down and dirty. For David Kandoo, who just so happened to stop by in Arcata for a little while, stumbled to CCAT with a friend of his and immediately fell for the community.

“I’m actually just a random guy passing through town, I was with my boy Patrick who is also a passerby and he was like ‘I gotta run to CCAT and volunteer’ and I was like ‘I’ll go,” Kandoo said, “I love this kind of stuff, this is what we live for.”

CCAT was more than happy to have Kandoo stay, help out, and just enjoy this extraordinary group that projected nothing but love Saturday afternoon. Kandoo was especially happy to talk to new people and expressed plenty of loving energy throughout the day.

“They invited me back today and I wouldn’t miss it,” Kandoo said.

The backyard of CCAT was filled with a buoyant crowd who really spread the love to all who showed their support.

“This is a community space, a place to be, you could do anything here, it’s family,” Kandoo said.

