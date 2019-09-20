Ask Evergreen: Switching Majors

Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of the Lumberjack.

Each week we’ll answer anonymous questions sent in by readers about anything and everything.

Dear Evergreen,

I’m a third-year switching majors.

Is that a big issue, or should I worry about not graduating on time?

Dear third-year major switcher,

Switching your major as a third-year student can be a blessing and a curse. On one side, it’s the perfect time to do it because you’re still enrolled in school. It’s better to do it now than to come back years later to try to major in your new studies. On the other side, switching now might create an unwanted financial hassle as you’re most likely starting from square one with your new major. Unless you’re switching to a major that has similar course requirements that you’ve already fulfilled.

College is not a race. It is completely normal to not finish a degree within four years. Don’t beat yourself up or compare yourself to your peers. Make sure to schedule a meeting and talk with your adviser to map out the smoothest route for your degree transition—you might have less to do than you expect. You could even consider minoring in the major you want to change to. But remember, many people take gap years, change their majors or come back to school years later. Be proud of yourself for making this decision now.

Best of luck!

Sincerely,

Evergreen

