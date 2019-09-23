Artist Feature: Alex Rumbel

Multi-instrumentalist learns to play 10 instruments in 19 years

Science can often disprove the idea of innate abilities found in humans at birth, but a discussion with Humboldt State botany major and multi-instrumentalist, Alex Rumbel, argues against this theory.

Rumbel’s capacity for understanding instruments has brought him to play over 10 instruments during the span of his 19 years of life and be a vital part of countless bands including Loud Neighbors Brass Band, the World-Famous Crab Grass Band, Laser Bear and Humboldt’s own Marching Lumberjacks.

Rumbel’s first memories of music date back to when he was five years old.

Alex Rumbel plays the trumpet after a show with his band, The Loud Neighbors Brass Band, on Sept. 7 at Outer Space Arcata. | Photo by Jerame Saunders

“My mom has always been a vocalist, and when I was a young kid, she performed in an a cappella group that sang at renaissance fairs,” Rumbel said. “I’d say the introduction to the rowdy bunch of people that come with a renaissance fair was good for preparing me to go to Humboldt State.”

Rumbel’s early musical ambitions sprouted from vocals but moved to guitar when he began studying music outside of school. With the extra finger dexterity from playing at such a young age, moving to a stand-up bass in middle school was a logical first step in learning to play multiple instruments.

“Instead of continuing in strings which could have been dead-end at some point,” Rumbel said. “I decided that I wanted to be a multi-instrumentalist.

“Humboldt County is a DIY thing, and that’s one of the things I love about being a musician here; I feel like there is less pressure to be something you’re not.” Alex Rumbel

Trombone was the first brass instrument he picked up before he moved up to bass drums for the high school marching band. Rumbel’s high school music career was a flurry of new instruments and new bands. He played electric guitar, electric bass and drums for small rock bands. He also played in the drumline for a marching band, electric guitar for the advanced jazz band, percussion for a band performing in concert and advanced wind ensemble. Then, just for fun, he learned the viola for orchestra.

Rumbel broke his foot during his senior year of high school, which pushed him into social isolation. Because of this Rumbel started college with the mentality of not wanting to be a part of the social aspect of music creation.

“When I came up here, I brought my guitar just to play by myself and I brought my drum pad and my sticks,” Rumbel said. “But I didn’t intend to play in any bands.”

HSU student Alex Rumbel poses with his trumpet after a show with his band, The Loud Neighbors Brass Band, on Sept. 7 at Outer Space Arcata. | Photo by Jerame Saunders

After living in the dorms for a short amount of time, Rumbel found himself in the middle of the Marching Lumberjack’s “dorm storming” where they play around campus to recruit new musicians. He called down from his dorm and quickly found himself dragged back into band performance, learning yet another new instrument.

“I started playing trumpet,” Rumbel said. “That was the best decision I made after deciding to come to Humboldt State. When I first started playing the trumpet, it wasn’t as expressive, and it wasn’t as in tune with how I felt, but then it started becoming perfectly in tune with how I felt.”

It wasn’t long before Rumbel found himself ingrained in the local music scene, mainly playing trumpet for local bands. Recently, he found time to start playing bass for the Laser Bears. The local music scene is described by him as a very tight-knit group of musicians willing to collaborate, great venues with open doors to small bands, and a Do-It-Yourself/Psychedelic thread that defines Humboldt.

“Music has been my lifeline to everything else of meaning that I can imagine.” Alex Rumbel

“Humboldt County is a D.I.Y. thing,” Rumbel said. “That’s one of the things I love about being a musician here; I feel like there is less pressure to be something you’re not.”

Rumbel’s musical journey shows how something physical like an instrument can have an undefinable effect on the musician playing it. Music has the affect of rippling through the audience as it leaves a piece of each artist in the minds of each listener, and that is one of Rumbel’s greatest connections with the art.

“Music has been my lifeline to everything else of meaning that I can imagine,” Rumbel said. “It has been my social connection for many years being in so many bands and interacting with so many people, but it’s also introspective in the same way, and I feel like, and I know it sounds cliché, I feel like I can actually express myself with music.”