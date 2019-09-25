LJ Sports Podcast 9/19

Listen to the KRFH Sports Show live on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net

https://soundcloud.com/user-815505871/lj-sports-podcast

Featuring: Thomas Lal, Deion Alston, Albert Muro, Skye Kimya and Elliott Portillo

Part 1: We talk about Humboldt State sports from the week including the volleyball team’s first conference win at home. We also discuss the men’s and women’s soccer team away games. At the end of the segment, conversation turns to international sports and we talk about the U.S. women’s national team.

Part 2: We discuss the start of the NHL preseason with a focus on the San Jose Sharks and LA Kings while brining any non-hockey fans up to date on the rivalry between the Sharks and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. We also address the IIHF’s banning of Evgeny Kuznetsov for four years compared to the NHL’s three game ban for illegal substance use.

Part 3: After waiting on the topic last week, we finally delve into the Antonio Brown saga and attempt to understand exactly what went wrong in Oakland and how on earth the Patriots keep getting better and better. We also talk about week two performances around the NFL and our favorite teams.

Part 4: In the debrief section of the show we talk a little baseball with playoffs just around the corner. We also discuss Bruce Bochy’s 2000th career win as a manager and the Humboldt Crabs Alumni who made it to the MLB.