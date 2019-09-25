‘Parts Unknown’ Producer Visits HSU

Humboldt State Alumnus Josh Ferrell talks food and travel storytelling

Join this Friday, Sept. 27, as the Anthropology and Journalism and Mass Communication departments invite Humboldt State University alumnus Josh Ferrell back to his stomping grounds to educate students on his dream-like career in a free event that is open to the university community and general public.

Ferrell graduated from HSU in 2005 with a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. He quickly worked his way up the ranks and become a television producer for National Geographic and CNN. Some notable shows that he worked on include “No Reservations with Anthony Bourdain” and CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

According to a press release for the event, Ferrell has traveled to more than 40 countries for his work with the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain (1956-2018). During the event Ferrell will discuss food and travel storytelling.

Visit the Library Fishbowl at 1 p.m. to hear Ferrell present Food and Travel Journalism: Compelling Storytelling in Digestible Portions.

“Parts Unknown” crew shooting an episode in Antarctica. Josh Ferrell is center with Anthony Bourdain to his left. | Photo courtesy Josh Ferrell