Rough Double Header for Women’s Soccer

Humboldt State women’s soccer hit with a double loss during weekend doubleheader

The Jacks squared off against Chico State Friday and midfielder Kelsey Bess scored in the first five minutes. At the 20 minute mark Lindsay Stoner scored the second goal, right before CSU Chico’s Chloe King scored bringing the score to 2-1.

During the second half, Chico sank two more goals, leaving HSU trailing by a point, 3-2. The Jacks kept up with their offense, but their 2nd half performance couldn’t score an equalizer and Chico left victorious.

The Jacks played their second game, this time against Stanislaus State, on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Stanislaus kept possession of the ball throughout the first half, producing a total of 15 shots, seven of which were saved by Jacks’ goalkeeper Kaitlin Talbert. Coach Paul Karver even tried out a different strategy in the first quarter, hoping to recover from Friday’s loss, but the Jacks found themselves in a scoreless first half.

“We came out in a different formation,” Karver said. “I thought we could exploit a couple of things but flat out I got it wrong in the first half.”

HSU continued to experience set backs as Stanislaus scored in the second half taking a 1-0 lead over the Jacks. Following this were two yellow cards issued to HSU players Selena Osorio and Mary Swisher, and an additional yellow card issued to Karver for arguing with the referee.

Jacks’ midfielder #25 Lindsay Stoner chases after the ball. | Photo by Liam Warner

Jacks’ Head Coach Paul Karver argues the referee’s call on the sideline. | Photo by Liam Warner

Midfielder #25 Lindsay Stoner defends Warriors midfielder #14 Julia Cummings. | Photo by Liam Warner

Jacks forward #2 Erin Siegel battles with Warriors forward #36 Autumn Halvorsen. Humboldt State played Stanislaus State at College Creek Field in Arcata and lost 1-0 to the Warriors.

HSU midfielder #8 Kelsey Bass is fouled from behind by the Warrior player. | Photo by Liam Warner

Warrior goalkeeper #30 Alyssa Herrman reaches out for the ball as the shot misses wide of the net. | Photo by Liam Warner

HSU midfielder #22 Pikake Hix works on Warriors defender #19 Taylor Marti. | Photo by Liam Warner

Referee Matt Bernette gives HSU Head Coach Paul Karver a yellow card after Karver argued a call on the sideline. | Photo by Liam Warner

Jacks’ forward Erin Siegel #2 battles with the Warriors’ defenders. | Photo by Liam Warner

The Jacks continued to battle for possession of the ball into the game’s final minutes. The final score of the match saw a 1-0 Stanislaus victory over the Jacks.

After the game, Talbert discussed the issues her team had in the first half and how, despite losing the the last few games, she wants to focus on her teammates’ ability to adapt and learn.

“We wanted to see if we could have more in the midfield because we thought it would work great against their midfield,” Talbert said. “These last couple of games have pushed us to step up our game and get some goals.”

The Jacks put up a fight for both matches but fell short of victory. Karver applauded the teams’ efforts to stay motivated and finish strong. The focus now is getting Jacks’ players rested for their next road game against UC San Diego.

“We’ll travel this week down south,” Karver said. “So I’m giving the players some days off because training doesn’t fix fatigue.”

Both men and women’s soccer face off against UC San Diego on Oct. 11. Karver mentioned that UCSD will be moving to Division I next year so he looks forward to playing beneath the lights in San Diego one last time.