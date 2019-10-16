Volleyball Frustration Continues

Jacks lose sixth straight game, this time against San Francisco State University

The Jacks lost their sixth consecutive game Saturday night. With the 1-3 loss, Humboldt State moves to 1-6 in conference play which leaves them second to last in the CCAA standings as they approach the halfway point of conference competition.

Summer Hansen led the team with 12 kills for the night while Lenox Loving found herself in the double digits again with 10. Odelia Ryan pulled out 30 digs during the match, followed by Loving who had 22.

Riley Tishlarich sets the ball for her teammates during the Jacks’ match against San Francisco State on Oct. 12 at Lumberjack Arena. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Humboldt State put themselves behind early on in the first set, giving up six straight points to the visitors allowing the score to stretch out to 12-7.

Throughout the remainder of the set, the Jacks never managed to string together consecutive points. San Francisco took the opening set with a score of 25-13 as Humboldt did not respond fast enough to their defense.

Not much changed for the Jacks as they started slow in the second set and conceded the first four points. Humboldt found their offensive groove result in an impressive eight-point run and the Jacks took the second set 25-21.

Outside hitter Lexi Riggs jumps into the air to put the ball back over the net during Humboldt State’s match against San Francisco State on Oct. 12 at Lumberjack Arena. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Humboldt changed things up and came out swinging hard at the start of the third set. The Jacks were able to hold their lead for much of the set. It wasn’t long before the Gators tied it up at 20-20.

What followed was a blistering back and forth that saw the score at 24-23 in favor of the visitors with 25 points needed to take the set. In a moment that stunned the Humboldt State athletes and fans alike, outside hitter Lexi Riggs hit the ball over the net and was initially awarded a kill before the referee reversed the decision, calling the ball out of bounds and allowing San Francisco to take 2-1 lead over a now frustrated Jacks team.

The home crowd reacts to an overturned call that led to the Jacks losing the second set during their match against San Francisco State on Oct. 12 at Lumberjack Arena. | Photo by Thomas Lal

The fourth and final set of the night saw an agitated Humboldt team consistently outplayed as the Gators capitalized on the home squad’s frustration to a much higher degree. In a quick series of plays, San Francisco built themselves an 11 point buffer that almost entirely neutralized any momentum that Humboldt may have established in the previous set. The Jacks only managed a few scoring runs, and the Gators finished off the set 25-14 and took their first win on the road for the season.

After the game, Head Coach Kelly Wood was frustrated with her team’s performance, indicating that there wasn’t enough grit in their play during the match.

“Overall, our team does not have enough of a competitive spirit,” Wood said. “We don’t play with toughness. We’re too nice out there on the court. Great group of girls, but we get out there, and we are just allowing teams to manhandle us basically, and I’m very frustrated right now with our performance.”