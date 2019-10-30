Get Your Spooky On with These 6 Snacks

Heading to a party or just chilling at home, try these six snacks to get into the ‘spooky szn’ mood

Munching on a snack is a must when watching a movie but since it’s spooky season, having a spooky snack while watching a Halloween movie is even more festive. There are many seasonal snacks in your local grocery store but not many people know what snacks to grab. Here are the top snacks to remember to get in the Halloween mood:

Bags of Bones Flamin’ Hot Chips/White Cheddar If you are sick and tired of pumpkin spice flavored everything, these snacks are the perfect thing for you. If you like cheesy or maybe just a bit of a kick, make sure to grab these when you’re at the store later. Oreos “BOO” Edition! These are sure to get you into a festive mood with an October take on the classic Oreo. The filling of the Oreos is colored orange and acts as something sweet and spooky! Pillsbury Sugar Cookies (but the Halloween editions, of course) If you aren’t in a rush to eat some grab and go snacks and you’re down with waiting for fresh baked goods, these warm treats are just right for you. They’re sweet, festive and perfect for cuddling up and watching a Halloween movie. Spooky Cereals (Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Franken Berry) Morning after Halloween got you down? These are less of snack and more of a breakfast treat. Just because it’s November doesn’t mean spooky season needs to end! Spooky Veggie Chips If you want a cute and semi-healthy treat, these will satisfy your salt craving and your taste buds. These bat and ghost shaped chips are almost too cute to eat, but I’m sure you’ll come around. All the Candy! Reese’s Eyeballs, M&M’s Cookies & Scream, Butterfinger Cup Skulls, and any of the large array of gummies shaped like brains, guts and ghouls! Just like you’re never too old to trick or treat, you’re never too old to munch on some themed candy.

Honorable Mentions:

Pumpkin Spice Any and Everything

While personally I am not a fan of pumpkin spice, I feel like I had to put this in here just in case. The fall and spooky seasons bring all the pumpkin spice to the scene. Pumpkin Spice Oreos, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice bagels, pumpkin spice pop tarts, etc. If pumpkin spice is your thing, make sure to grab a few of these themed favorites before they’re off the shelves.

Candy Corn

Although I’ve never been too fond of the little orange and white cone-shaped candies, I appreciate them for existing. And I’d be a fool, or shall I say ghoul, not to mention the classics.