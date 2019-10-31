Letter to the Editor: A Response to ‘Trumpsters’

What does Trump have to do to convince you he’s not on the side of the American people?

Editor,

I’m writing this in response to those who call themselves a Trumpster. First off, this man is a walking talking crime wave who has zero respect for the rule of law which he has demonstrated many times and sums up by saying, and I quote: “If I were standing on 5th Ave. and shot somebody, I would get away with it.”

This kind of craziness has never been seen by any of our leaders by any party and to wear a had or shirt and support this man who with without morals, principles or knows no bounds and things he is above the law, those people have to start to think what was it they see in this man?

What does he have to do to convince you he is not on the side of the working class or average American taxpayer? How much more damage does this man have to do to our Republic and Constitution and how many more laws must he break before he is removed from office.

No matter what party you’re from, this is not a Republican, Democratic, or Independent issue it is an American issue only

The only bottom line to me is do we stand with those that chose the Gospel of Hate and Division or do we stand on the side of America.

Michael D. Owen

Eureka, Ca.