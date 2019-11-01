Preview: ‘Heathers, The Musical’

After power shutoffs stole the spotlight, ‘Heathers, The Musical’ finally gets its chance to win over audiences

In the bright lights of a packed makeup room actors sit and focus on their reflections. They quickly prepare and apply different layers of blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow and lipstick specific for their characters.

Half-way through, Rae Robison, the director of the show, enters the frenzy of excitement and announces “five minutes before stage warm-ups” and leaves. The people in the room reply back with whoops, yelps and revel in the last half-hour before the final dress rehearsal for “Heathers, The Musical.”

Actress for “Heathers the Musical” applies eyeshadow in the make up room before dress rehearsal begins. | Photo by Jose Herrera

English major Abigail Camerino applies eyeshadow in the makeroom. Camerino plays Veronica’s Mom in “Heathers, The Musical.” | Photo by Jose Herrera

Theatre major Zackary Tucker looks intently into the mirror in the makeup room. Tucker plays the Kurt’s Dad and Geek in “Heathers, The Musical.” | Photo by Jose Herrera

“I am so excited for tonight,” Gwynnevere Cristobal, who plays Veronica Sawyer, said. “I’m a little tired, but the adrenaline always gets pumping.”

The theater department prepares for their first full weekend of production from Nov. 1-3, after a slow start due to PG&E’s power outage. The show includes 28 cast members with Cristobal as Veronica, William III as J.D., and Kiara Hudlin, Liz Whittemore and Caitlin Pyle as The Heathers.

The rock musical follows the plot of the cult classic movie “Heathers.” The show is set in 1989 and the audience goes on a journey with teenage misfit Veronica as she hustles her way into the most popular clique at Westerberg High: The Heathers.

Actors perform during a dress rehearsal for “Heathers The Muscial” in the Van Duzer Theater. | Photo by Jose Herrera

Robert Williams, as Big Bud, intrudes on English William III, as J.D., and Gwynnevere Cristobal, as Veronica Sawyer, during a scene. | Photo by Jose Herrera

Gwynnevere Cristobal, as Veronica Sawyer, gazes into William English III, as J.D., during dress rehearsal in the Van Duzer Theater. | Photo by Jose Herrera

Cristobal said the show is unconventional and if you haven’t seen the movie, it can be a little intense because it’s a dark comedy. However, she encourages people to come see the show if they’re ready to laugh and make fun of others.

She also said that the show tries to highlight important issues such as bullying, gun violence and mental health.

“Understand that what we are saying is real and it’s a struggle in that people aren’t alone in how they think,” Cristobal said.

“Heathers, The Musical” opens in the John Van Duzer Theater. On Nov. 1-2 there will be shows at 7:30 p.m. On Nov. 2-3 there will be matinees at 2 p.m.

General admission is $15, but for students and seniors it is $10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://centerarts.humboldt.edu/Online/ or by calling at (707) 826-3928.

Gwynnevere Cristobal, as Veronica Sawyer, kisses William English III, as J.D., during dress rehearsal in the Van Duzer Theater. | Photo by Jose Herrera

Actress under a spotlight singing “Kindergarten Boyfriend” during dress rehearsal for “Heathers The Musical.” | Photo by Jose Herrera

Kiara Hudlin, as Heather Chandler, lays in bed after drinking an interesting concoction during dress rehearsal in the Van Duzer Theater. | Photo by Jose Herrera