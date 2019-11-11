Women’s Soccer Drops Final Game

Jacks finish season 4-11-2 after game against Cal State Los Angeles

Despite packed stands at the College Creek Field, Humboldt State was unable to find the back of the net in its last game of the season against tournament-bound Cal State Los Angeles.

Before kick-off, senior players were recognized for their time spent competing as a Lumberjack. Before the game, seniors were presented with Humboldt State scarves and framed jerseys with messages from their teammates.

Heading into the match, senior midfielder Pikake Hix felt that there was a change in her own approach as it was her last game with the team.

“I just knew that I had 90 minutes left and I knew I had to leave everything on the field,” Hix said. “Absolutely everything and every piece of energy came out of me, I left it all on the field. It was one of my best games, I think.”

The game was a defensive battle as both teams failed to score in the first half. The Jacks struggled to find a way through the Golden Eagles’ strong midfield presence. As a result, the Jacks spent much of their time in the first half in their own defensive zone, moving the ball laterally to try to find a gap in LA’s defense.

Humboldt’s Head Coach Paul Karver walks across the field between halves during the team’s match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

HSU senior Pikake Hix handles the ball for the Jacks during their match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Humboldt State senior midfielder Valerie Perez battles for the ball during their match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Sabine Postma takes a corner kick for the Jacks during their match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Jacks’ senior goalkeeper Katelin Talbert makes a leaping save during the first half of the team’s match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Humboldt State’s Pikake Hix jumps up to battle for a header during the Jacks’ match against Cal State LA at College Creek Field on Nov. 9. | Photo by Thomas Lal

The visiting team made quick dashes into the offensive zone, but never managed to hold possession for long periods of time. The shots that did make it to the net were handled by senior goalkeeper, Katelin Talbert, who made three saves to keep the Jacks in the game.

Even without scoring, Hix believed that the Jacks did well playing their game against a strong Southern California team.

“I think LA was getting a little frustrated with the way we played,” Hix said. “I honestly think we were the better team today. We just couldn’t get the win.”

The Jacks fought hard through the remainder of the game, firing six shots and maintaining a strong possession style of play which has been a focus for the team throughout the season.

“I thought we kept good possession and play with the ball throughout the whole game,” Talbert said. “I think we didn’t finish our chances that we did have. But I think we really had a competing chance against them.”

While the players walked toward the spectators after the game, a young girl ran out to meet Talbert with a small soccer ball and pen. Smiling, she knelt down and signed the ball for her before embracing her family on the sidelines.

“She just ran up and asked for my signature so I signed it,” Talbert said. “It was really cute. It’s really nice that we have that interaction with the community.”

With the season in the books, Hix expressed her appreciatoin for her team and hope for the program as it continues on next year.

“I’m really going to miss my team,” Hix said. “I just hope, for the younger ones, that they do well next year, I really do.”