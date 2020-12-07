Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

Backcountry Horsemen of California kick off food drive on horseback

Translate

Share This Post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email
Share on reddit

As a part of the Food For People food drive the volunteers trotted through Old Town Eureka

  • The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California ride through Old Town, Eureka while kicking of Food For People’s food drive on November 21, 2020
  • Bodie the horse stands in front of the Carson Mansion while the Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California ride through Old Town, Eureka while kicking of Food For People’s food drive on November 21, 2020.
  • The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California ride through Old Town, Eureka past the Carson Mansion while kicking of Food For People’s food drive on November 21, 2020
  • The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California pause up by the Carson Mansion for a photo oppertuynity while kicking of Food For People’s food drive on November 21, 2020.

All photos by Thomas Lal

More Stories

Homelessness in Humboldt, CA

This is the first trailer of a homeless documentary created by HSU students. We have spent months filming and will continue to film throughout the next year. Follow the heartbreaking stories of the homeless community around Humboldt county and the

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Thrifty Arcata

Taking a tour of the local thrift shops in Arcata during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants! House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

© 2020 The Lumberjack | Mission News Theme by Compete Themes + Elementor Pro