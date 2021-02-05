Though Super Bowl may look and feel different this year, it is not to say there isn’t fun to be had and an array of commercials to be watched. Anyone reading this truly only care about the commercials? We thought so. To all you football fans and commercially driven spectators, we are here to give you the ultimate guide to throwing your first ever pandemic-friendly Super Bowl party.

First thing first, the big game between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) and will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This serving as a first in Super Bowl history where a team will play at their home field. Also, this will be marking a historic moment for Buccaneer Quarterback Tom Brady, as this will be his first Super Bowl not playing for the New England Patriots. Brady previously played a total of 20 seasons for the Patriots and won 6 Super Bowl championships, the most of any quarterback.

Alright, alright. Enough about that. You want to know how to throw a COVID friendly Super Bowl party. That is why you’re here, we get it. Look no further. There are many ways and options you can tackle this, no punt intended.

Host a virtual watch party:

You may do this a few different ways. One is with our beloved Zoom. If you don’t know what Zoom is in 2021 then I really don’t know what to tell you other than you must live under a rock. To watch via Zoom, simply have all participants stream the game while Zooming one another. CBS will be streaming the game for free at their website. We’d suggest utilizing app services like DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates, etc.. or supporting a local restaurant that is offering delivery, that way all participants can order from the same eatery, making it feel as though you’re together. You may also host/join watch parties from sites like Hulu Watch Party or Teleparty.

2. Host an outdoor watch party:

This option is obviously weather dependent. If you plan to host an in-person party be sure to check the CDC guidelines for how to do so safely. If you’re offering food, which we assume you are, we suggest cooking something easy like burgers. But make sure to plate the food yourself, as the host, following proper protocol. Make sure you have hand sanitizer stations and that people wear their masks whenever possible. Opt for foods like shish kabob’s, burgers or sliders, make individual hummus veggie dips in their own mason jars, or set aside small individual cheese boards for each attendee. You may also consider a BYOP (bring your own picnic) party, so kind of potluck but not really.

3. Play games and don’t forget to make it memorable:

Have Super Bowl predication bets going, try to guess the commercials, what the overall theme of commercials will be, or opt for a Super Bowl Commercial Bingo and offer a prize for the winner or play Super Bowl trivia and assign teams. The options are endless so have fun with it. But most importantly, stay safe.