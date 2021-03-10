Athletics annual canned food drive

Humboldt State’s Student-Athlete Committee is holding their annual canned food drive. The drive began on Monday, March 8 and will continue until Sunday, March 14. All proceeds raised will be given to the HSU student food program, Oh SNAP! Macy Thomas, a sophomore volleyball player and co-president of Humboldt State’s SAAC, is very happy to be able to continue the annual food drive.

“I am super excited for the CCAA SAAC conference wide food drive this year,” said Thomas. “HSU’s SAAC is partnering with our very own Oh SNAP! program and I think it’s so awesome that we’re able to keep our donations within our student community and help our own food security. And of course, getting some friendly institution wide competition in there is always fun as well.”

If you wish to donate to the canned food drive held by the Student-Athlete Committee, you can visit the HSU Athletics website for more information.