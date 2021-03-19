A slug love story

Once upon a time lived a kind and courageous banana slug named Sluggy. Sluggy loved to go on adventures and travel around the world, which for them meant about six feet.

Sluggy was wandering one day when they came across a beach, one full of sand and salt water like most beaches.

This was new to Sluggy, and very much intimidated them. Yet something pulled Sluggy in the direction of some tide pools.

There was a lone tide pool, far from the water next to a cliff covered in trees. Sluggy wanted to see what was in the water.

That’s when they saw Slugaroo.

Slugaroo was a sea slug, brilliant blue and content as can be.

Sluggy had to meet them.

“Excuse me! My name is Sluggy and I believe I traveled all this way… just to find you,” Sluggy said.

At first Slugaroo found this very creepy, I mean a random land slug shows up and is already in love?

“That came off weird… Hi. I’m Sluggy,” Sluggy said.

Ah yes, that’s better, less creepy. Good job, Sluggy.

The two chatted for quite some time, until the sun began to set. They had fallen in love. Sluggy didn’t want to go, but they knew it was time.

The next day Sluggy returned, and the next and the next.

But then, Slugaroo was gone. The tide pool was dried up. The other tide pools were too dangerous for Sluggy, so they came back the next day to check again, and again and again.

But Slugaroo was gone.

Sluggy was sad. Their new lover was gone. But they weren’t going to give up yet.

Sluggy returned for every day of their life, until the last day when Sluggy was a grandpa, Slugaroo returned.

“Sluggy! I love you!”

“I love you, too.”

They then stayed together and watched their final sunset together.