Coffee or Tea, what do Humboldt State students prefer?

As students of Humboldt State University face the middle of the semester, it can be a stressful and busy time for many. Many college students love to drink coffee or tea in order to give them an energy boost as they manage all of their exams and homework for this semester. While some students prefer coffee, it seems as if many Humboldt State students find tea to be more soothing and helpful to the soul.

“I like chamomile, turmeric ginger, lemongrass and lavender for the taste, health benefits and for improving mood,” said Mandy Hackney, a student at Humboldt State University.

It is important to take care of one’s health as students handle the stressors of school.

“It is doctor’s orders, I have a few mild stomach conditions like acid reflux and IBS that are maintained by diet.” Hackney said.

Hackney prefers tea over coffee because of her experiences at Lavender Ranch and the KitTea Cat Cafe.

“It was really pretty to see the lavender fields and the gift shop smelled great. The owner showed us her stash of brewed lavender tea so my friends and I bought some, took it home to Chico, and steeped it. It was delicious!” Hackney said.

On Hackney’s birthday in 2019, she had the opportunity to further enjoy the pleasant taste of tea.

“At KitTea Cat Cafe, you could have a cup of tea while you get to play with cats and some of them were even up for adoption. The herbal teas were very tasty,” Hackney said.

Ruby Bailey, another Humboldt State student, seems to agree with Hackney’s love for tea.

“Peppermint tea has always been a comfort drink for me,” Bailey said. “I would drink it whenever I was sick as a little kid because it made my throat feel better.”

Tea isn’t just a comforting drink and beneficial to the health but it also seems to bring up great memories for Humboldt students.

“I like chai because it tastes like fall in a cup and I love fall. My earliest memory of having chai was in line to see the midnight showing of The Hunger Games.” Bailey said.

“I used to get sushi with my dad and we would drink green tea so tea brings up nice memories for me,” said Olivia Kakacek, another HSU student.

With the great memories of friendships, new experiences and benefits to one’s health, it seems like tea for Humboldt students is a must rather than coffee.

“The reason why I like tea is because of the several different flavors you can try, it’s simple to make, it’s very soothing and relaxing.” Kakacek said.