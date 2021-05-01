2021 Sports Rundown

As the spring semester comes to an end, Humboldt State Athletics will begin to do the same until fall. With most students living off campus or away from Humboldt, there may have been more of a disconnect between fans and their athletes than previous years. Even for students living on campus there was still a disconnect due to the fact that no games were played at HSU. This summary of sports will hopefully be able to put a light on our student athletes and the hard work they have put in throughout the short and unlike any other season. HSU women’s basketball, volleyball and rowing chose to opt out of their respective seasons.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s basketball proceeded with their season and played their last game with a win against Southern Oregon University on April 21, finishing with a record of 4-5. AJ Simms, a junior and guard for HSU basketball, led the team in points averaging 17.3 a game. Simms made 51% of his field goals and averaged 1.2 steals a game in 25 minutes a game. HSU basketball finished the season winning 3 of 5 games.

Softball

Softball began the season strong with a 7-1 record. However, following the hot start the Jacks stumbled to a 8-6 record after losing 5 of their last 6 games. The Lumberjacks look to correct this in their next series against Holy Names University in Brisbane, CA. Star pitcher and junior Karen Di Dios has held an ERA of 2.33 in her 4-0 record. Izzy Starr, a sophomore and catcher/3rd baseman, leads the teams in batting average (.486), OPS (1.425), and homeruns (6). Head coach Shelli Sarchett is proud of how her team has performed in a COVID-19 season.

“I am so proud of these young ladies,” Sarchett said. “They knew that when they came back they were going to have to jump through a lot of hoops and adapt to last minute decisions and they did just that. They took everything I threw at them and took that all in stride. I think this whole team deserves a big shout out as does the HSU Athletic Department. As a department we have really worked hard to get our athletes back out on the field and the athletes have continued to do what needs to be done in order to stay safe and healthy.”

Men’s Soccer

Men’s soccer completed their season with a 4-1-1 record after defeating Menlo college 2-0. Thomas Augee, sophomore and midfielder, lead the team in goals with 2. Adrian Gallardo, a freshman goalkeeper, played two games allowing 0 goals and with 4 saves.

Women’s Soccer

Women’s soccer have completed half of their season so far with a 1-1-1 record after losing to Western Oregon University 1-4. The Jacks look to bounce back against Portland State University on April 29. Brooke Weese, freshman and forward, leads the team in goals with 1 goal. Alexis Aguilar, a junior goalkeeper, played two games allowing 0 goals with 5 saves.