The arroz with the most

Arroz con leche is a delectable delight, come to save you on your freezing nights. This Mexican rice pudding had my tongue rolling out of my mouth like a fruit roll-up as I would float through the hall after a hovering trail of steam all the way to my mama’s sweet, creamy arroz.

The soft sweet rice will over stuff you and your friends, leaving plenty of leftovers for you to fiend after at midnight (I wont tell if you don’t) because arroz con leche tastes good hot AND cold, and you’ll want to try it both ways, trust me.

The name translates to “rice with milk,” which is pretty much all this dish is (two kinds of milk, to be specific), making for an uber-simple recipe that takes less than an hour to prep and cook. This dish is simple and sweet with miles of room for improvisation and improvement. Add raisins, almonds, chocolate, strawberries, bananas, churros, apple slices- these are just a few of the unlimited ideas you could throw in the rice. There are lots of different variations, but without further ado: my mama’s bomb ass bare-bones recipe.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients 1 cup regular long grain ricey rice 3 cups soaking wet water 2 sticks of cinnamon 1 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk 1 12 oz can of evaporated milk Ground cinnamon to sprinkle on top

In a big ol’ pot on the stove, add your water and cinnamon and bring to a rolling boil. Once boiling, add your rice and reduce the heat. Let simmer for about ten minutes, or until the water has reduced about half way. At this point, lower the heat a touch more and add in your evaporated and condensed milks, stirring it in and mixing every few minutes until hot. Bada bing, bada boom- rice in your spoon, taste it and you’ll be on the moon. Give it to your lover and they’ll swoon. Dust with cinnamon powder, top it off with whatever you fancy, and chow down!