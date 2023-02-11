Cal Poly Humboldt promises 600 on-campus beds for returning and transfer students

by August Linton

In a Q&A posted on the CPH housing website on Feb. 10, University officials confirmed that 600 beds on campus would be reserved for transfers and continuing students. At the Feb. 10 meeting of the Cal Poly Humboldt Associated Students Board of Directors, CPH executive director of auxiliary services Stephen St. Onge provided other updates on the University’s ongoing plans for student housing in Fall 2023.

The 600 housing spots will be opening up on campus on April 13 and 14, according to St. Onge.

“There’s not going to be as many beds as will probably fill the need, but we are going to open some up,” said St. Onge.

Executive Director for Auxiliary Operations Stephen St. Onge fields questions from member of the public Johnathon Macias during the housing-insecure students meeting on Feb 10.

Students will not be penalized for leaving on-campus leases early, and will receive partial refunds if they choose to live elsewhere.

St. Onge said that the University is working on an amenity package for those students who will be living in the ‘bridge housing’ off campus. There are no details as of yet on what this package will include, or when this information will be available. The housing website elaborates that students are collaborating with admin on this.

The Temporary Emergency Housing Program will continue as usual, according to St. Onge

Students were frustrated by the lack of concrete answers provided by St. Onge on some topics, as he avoided speaking definitively on any topic outside of specific updates on housing. Lower-level administrative positions have been at the forefront of the university’s response to controversy in the wake of last week’s housing announcement.

The AS Board of Directors discussed a resolution to increase awareness, advocacy, and support for housing-insecure students.

Co-author Ashley Calkins said that the main goal of the resolution is to increase the AS’ advocacy on behalf of the student body in issues of housing insecurity.

“I think that it’s important that the administration knows where we stand on this so that we can advocate for the students,” said co-author Gerardo Hernandez, At-Large Representative. “It’s important that the students know where we stand on this.”

Hernandez spoke about his experience as an R.A. after the housing policy was announced. He says his residents were freaking out about whether they would have to stay over the summer or even transfer to other universities.

Associated Students At-Large Representative Gerardo Hernandez poses questions for Stephen St. Onge, the Executive Director of Auxiliary Operations at CPH.

“I think that every student right here that has been expressing anger has every right to, and I’m pissed off too.”

The themed housing communities on campus, including Rainbow/Gender Inclusive, Sankofa House, Native American Living, and La Comunidad will maintain their number of students, including returning students, according to St. Onge.

“There are groups from, I would say, some of the more vulnerable populations, members of the PIPOC community, LGBTQ community, foster youth; we will save spots on campus for them to continue on campus should they desire,” St. Onge said.