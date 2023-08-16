Ring in Spring

by Nina Hufman

Originally printed March 22, 2023

Monday, March 20th marked the spring equinox, the point in the year where daylight hours are equal to night hours. From now until the summer solstice, the amount of daylight will continue to increase, and will take up a majority of the day until the fall equinox.

The spring equinox is celebrated in many cultures both past and present. The longer days of spring and summer are a time of renewal, fertility, and possibility. Anyone can take advantage of the effects of the spring equinox. Here are a few ways to celebrate.

Clean your space. It’s called spring cleaning for a reason. Get rid of stagnant energy and unwanted items. If it’s warm, open a window and let in a spring breeze. Go on a walk. Appreciate the warmer weather. Pick some seasonal flowers and dry them; connect with whatever nature surrounds you. Bake using seasonal ingredients. Lavender, lemon, eggs, ham, mint, and honey are just some ingredients that can be incorporated to symbolize spring. Create a seasonal shelf. Make a space to put flowers, crystals, herbs, or other objects that feel like spring to you. You can even collect these items on your walk. Plant a garden. Sow something that you can reap the benefits of. Plant herbs, flowers, vegetables, and fruit that you can appreciate all spring, summer, and into the fall. Journal and set goals for yourself. As nature renews itself, so can you. Set intentions for what you want to accomplish in the warmer months.

The most important part of celebrating the spring equinox is doing something that allows you to appreciate all that the season has to offer. Connection with nature and the cycles of renewal are at the core of the celebration.