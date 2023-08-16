Sexland promotes enthusiastic consent and validation for all 

by Lidia Grande-Ruiz

Originally printed April 26, 2023

On April 15, Sexland came onto campus. Sexland is an event that focuses on exposure to new ways of thinking about sex and sexuality, while also validating sexual experiences and diversity through a lens of enthusiastic consent. The event is put on every spring semester by the Peer Health Education Program and Check-It.

“[The] main goal of Sexland is to create a safe and sexual experience for everyone,” says Shelby Shull, an intern at Peer Health and Education.

Many different clubs and organizations such as Planned Parenthood, North Coast Rape Crisis Center, Students for Violence Prevention, The Trans Task Force, Women’s Resource Center and Eric Rofes Multiculture Queer Resource Center were present at the event.

Each community group at the event had a table where students participated in arts and crafts and got information on resources about contraceptives, free condoms, or information on the community groups resources and how to get involved.

A booth by Planned Parenthood offered pamphlets on contraceptives, along with free lube and condoms.

The Eric Rofes Queer Resources Center was there to provide various resources for the queer community, such as where to find gender neutral bathrooms or information about the queer library and how/when to access it.

“This is a great event to show off trans resources,” said Landon White, Outreach Director for the center.

“Our center is all about creating a safe space on campus for queer people,” said Art Wardynski, Volunteer & Resource Director.

Some people were shy, but sex positivity was everywhere you looked. Everyone was very welcoming which helped calm down the anxiety nerves. Students were asking questions and getting involved in activities like naming the right body part, what is this sex position, etc.

There was a long line for a table where people stood wrapped in bondage ropes. They learned about bondage and how to have fun/experiment like chest ties, heart shaped thighs, etc.

“It’s a really good opportunity for people to get a comfortable experience,” explains Sierra Cosper, who was running the bondage table. “There are a lot of ways to hurt yourself, so that’s why I am handing out pamphlets for everyone to get more informed”.

Winners of the raffle received a variety of prizes–from vibrators to books, rainbow embroidered cum-rags, butt plugs, heart crops, vibrators controlled by your phone, finger flogger, to non sex toy prizes like couples diary, exploring trans and queer identities book, a penis shaped neck pillow and so much more.

Disclaimer: Alana Hackman works at the Peer Health Education Center and was involved in this event.