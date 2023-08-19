Humboldt Lacrosse Season Comes To An End

by Jake Knoeller

Originally printed April 26, 2023

The Cal Poly Humboldt lacrosse team saw their season come to an end last Friday in a 16-10 loss at the Redwood Bowl against the Southern Oregon University Raiders.

Southern Oregon jumped out to an early 4-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Humboldt had spells where they seemed to get back into the game, but these runs would be halted before getting very threatening. However, these moments did spark some life into the players and the fans.

“I think our team’s biggest strength is how close everyone is and how well we faced major adversity,” said senior goaltender Zack Gamble. “We never once broke down and started bickering or getting down on each other.”

Freshman attacker Ben Jasinski scored nine goals during the game, which tied the team record from 1989. The Hogs scored eight goals in total in their previous season.

“Ben’s a cheat code,” said Humboldt assistant coach Augustus Johnson. “His performance this last weekend against SOU just solidifies that.”

In the end, the Raiders scored four times in each quarter and cruised to their second win of the season.

“It was a hard game and the boys all played their hardest until the final whistle and showed great sportsmanship,” said senior defender Brandon Nordenstrom.

The Hogs finished their season with a 1-5 record and their one win against UC Santa Cruz in early March, their first win over the school in 10 years. This was an improvement from finishing 0-7 in the 2022 season.

“It was my last game so it was very bittersweet,” said Gamble. “We’ve spent the last three years rebuilding but finally have a solid foundation to work with.”

The Spring 2024 season is going to be the team’s 40th season. They will look to take another step forward with an extremely young squad.

“We’re hoping it’s going to signal a new era for the team,” said Gamble. “It’ll be the same old Hogs, but hopefully in the win column a lot more.”

A lengthy offseason awaits the Hogs as they have a chance to build on the progress they have already made.

“I’m really excited to see how we start next season off,” said Nordenstrom. “I have no doubt that our freshman team captain, Ben Jasinski, will take charge of the young Hogs and show most of these guys what hard work and dedication earns you.”