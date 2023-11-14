Pigeons Playing Ping Pong provide pure passion and a playful performance

by Carlina Grillo

Students and community members flocked to the Van Duzer theater on Sunday, Nov. 12 to see Maryland based funky jam-band, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. The event started around 7:15 p.m. with the opening band, Dogs in a Pile, and heated up around 8:45 p.m. when Pigeons took the stage, kicking off their first set with “High as Five” – an ode to being “High in Humboldt.” In total, the quartet played (with instruments, not ping pong paddles) two sets and an encore, saying their goodbyes just before midnight.

Earlier in the day, the bassist of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ben Carrey sat down for an interview on KRFH. Listen to the interview below.