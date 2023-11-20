What even is being alive?

by Emma Wilson
A constant motion of lovely things
A constant flow through an endless cycle
As a being
Being a being with other beings
I remember this flow I live through
And the things that help me feel
Walking in the forest moves my feet
Swimming in the river holds my aching spine
Climbing up that incline allows me to hear my heartbeat
Biking down the street makes my breath feel divine
Moving through the world reminds me of what is real
Even through this rough tough world
I feel as though I can be alive
Not alone anymore
Even when I remember being so
so, so alone
I know people too understand
For I am here
A being just being real
Though I am constantly afraid
I am strong with those standing by my side.