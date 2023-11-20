What even is being alive?

by Emma Wilson

A constant motion of lovely things

A constant flow through an endless cycle

As a being

Being a being with other beings

I remember this flow I live through

And the things that help me feel

Walking in the forest moves my feet

Swimming in the river holds my aching spine

Climbing up that incline allows me to hear my heartbeat

Biking down the street makes my breath feel divine

Moving through the world reminds me of what is real

Even through this rough tough world

I feel as though I can be alive

Not alone anymore

Even when I remember being so

so, so alone

I know people too understand

For I am here

A being just being real

Though I am constantly afraid

I am strong with those standing by my side.