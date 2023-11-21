Brunch Review: Nina and Jack rate Arcata

by Nina Hufman and Jack Stewart

It is our mission to find the slayest food spots in Arcata. Whether you’re going on a date, meeting up with friends or flying solo, we are determined to create a guide to which places are hot and poppin’ – and which places are not. Our first adventure was to the Aracta staple, Northtown Coffee, for a sunny Monday morning breakfast.

A few patrons were scattered at tables around the coffee shop. It didn’t feel empty, but it was quiet and easy to find a table not super close to other people. The music was good and not too loud. The employees took our order promptly when we walked up to the counter and double checked with the cook to make sure that they had what we wanted to order. There are a lot of seating options, both indoor and outdoor.

We both got the breakfast burrito. Jack also ordered the light roast coffee and I ordered an iced snickerdoodle latte, one of the specialty espresso drinks. We were a little disappointed with the size of the burritos. They were pretty small and we both left still hungry. The salsa on the burritos was amazing, we just wish there was more of it, or at least additional hot sauce options. The light roast coffee was smooth and crisp. The snickerdoodle latte was delicious, especially if you like sweet espresso drinks.

With that, here are our ratings.

Jack:

Food: 7.2/10

Coffee: 8/10

Bathroom: 9/10

Overall: 7.6/10

Nina: