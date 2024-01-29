Jasmin’s corner: don’t date your friends unless you’re smart about it

by Jasmin Shirazian

Hey Jasmin,

I have a crush on not one, but three of my friends and I don’t know what to do. I’ve liked all three of them for different amounts of time and have a different amount of feelings for each. Should I do anything about it or should I just let it die out?

I see we have a pot-stirrer in the mix. You wanna kiss all your friends? Join the club! You wanna date all your friends? That’s where it can start to get tricky.

First off, it’s totally normal to have feelings for different people, even at the same time, so don’t think you’re a freak or anything. It’s what you do with those feelings that can change the trajectory of your life – no pressure, though.

I think you should really figure out if you like them, or if you like the idea of them. Someone could be a great friend, but a terrible partner. A label change can do a lot of things to some people, and even if they like you back, they may not be ready for a relationship.

If you really feel like pursuing something, decide which one of your friends you like the most and if it’s worth confessing your feelings. If you want to stay friends whether or not they reciprocate feelings, clarify that to them too, so they don’t feel pressured about losing your relationship in general. However, be wary that it may alter your friendship going forward. If you’re willing to take that risk, go for it. If not, I say let it die out, and don’t become a victim of friend-cest. Especially if you all hang out as a group – that can get so weird.

xoxo,

Jasmin



