A goofy night with the Globetrotters; scenes from the game at Cal Poly Humboldt

Everyone’s seen it: alley-oops, slam-dunks. Nothing but net and jumpshots galore. For the people at the Lumberjack Arena last Wednesday night, basketball was flipped on its head, spun around on a single finger and reimagined by none other than the Harlem Globetrotters. Athletes, theater lovers and comedy fanatics came together as the Globetrotters faced off against their unrelenting rivals, the Washington Generals.

Before the game, select kids and adults alike got the experience of attempting trickshots in front of hundreds of people. If you weren’t lucky enough to give the warmups with the Globetrotters a go, you might’ve had a run in with their mascot, Globie, who roamed the bleachers & isles getting the crowd hyped for the main act. Between the dances, selfies, community involvement and unironic athleticism, there wasn’t a single person left unimpressed by the Globetrotters performance, although it was more of a party. All this was before the beginning buzzer.

Elena German, an English education major, had never been to a Globetrotters game. As a surprise Christmas gift, she got tickets to attend the event with her brother Ethan. Despite not being a sports fan and having minimal basketball expertise, there was plenty for her to enjoy.

“I love a good show, I like to be excited,” German said. “I’m expecting a lot of energy from the crowd. It’s a lot of kids, which is exciting… Definitely the comedy and theatrics aspect of it, that is what was kind of appealing when I looked into it.”

Unlike typical basketball games, the Globetrotters had their very own MC and DJ. The combination of music, quick commentary, goofy dances and trickshots made for a chaotic night. Audience members, such as Cal Poly Humboldt student Ethan German, couldn’t contain their excitement at the sold out performance.

“It absolutely exceeded my expectations, wonderful show,” Ethan German said. “The tall player and the short player chasing each other. That was definitely something I did not exactly expect, but it was a great addition.”

This basketball game was one-of-a-kind in more ways than one. The Globetrotters had the traditional trick shots, like having their back to the hoop and throwing the ball “grandma style,” but they also had a handful of unique yet iconic moments. Originators of the “four point line,” the Harlem Globetrotters took every opportunity to sink four-pointers. If the four pointer missed, there was another player ready to slam dunk a rebound.

At one point during the game, the MC announced their special rule: game changers. At any point during the game, if the DJ played the special sound, the audience was prompted to shout, “CHANGE! THE! GAME!” In which case the Globetrotters would proceed to do something extremely goofy. The most normal of the game changers included doubling points, resulting in some epic eight pointers, and a dunk contest where the audience voted on the winner.

More surprising game changers included having kids from the audience shoot free throws, bringing a football onto the court and roleplaying the NFL. After running the ball into the “end-zone,” the audience did the wave and the players did their touchdown dances. Naturally, a referee called a foul and needed to see a replay, so everyone did everything in reverse – including a slow-motion reverse wave across the gym.

Other oddities included every parent simultaneously holding their baby in the air as the Lion King soundtrack played. One player stole an audience member’s shoe just to give it back Cinderella-style in center court and the same player pulled flags out of the referee’s pocket clown-style.

Mikey Crispin, a Cal Poly Humboldt graduate and a lifelong Harlem Globetrotters fan, was blown away. After the show, he was one of many jumping out of his seat.

“When I was a kid, the Globetrotters were all men,” Crispin said. “Now, there’s women in there, and that’s really amazing because they show a lot of girlpower and encouragement. I felt like that was really important… and that’s what we need to see.”

Chaotic, impressive and goofy are a few words used to describe the night, but none do it justice. Despite the lack of descriptors, everyone can agree it was an unforgettable night at the Lumberjack Arena.