By | Iridian Casarez Executive Order 13765: Minimizing the Economic ...Read More »
-
Politically vocal on the local level
By | The Lumberjack Editorial Board Civic engagement doesn’t just end with the presidential election...
-
This week in science (Jan. 25 – Feb. 1)
By | Claire Roth Climate – When we became the climate changers When it comes to conversations ...
-
Freshman student, senior player: Tyra Turner
By | Curran Daly Twenty minutes before practice, freshman guard Tyra Turner dribbles alone. This is ...
-
HSU Students solve problems
International math modeling competition targets real-world issues By | Kelly Bessem Self-driving car...
-
People protesting banks in Arcata and Eureka
By Iridian Casarez People protesting Wells Fargo and other corporate banks funding the North Dakota ...
News
Life & Arts
-
The Lighthouse Grill: a review
By | Bryan Donoghue If you find yourself getting hungry ...Read More »
-
A “Taboo” to talk about
-
Getting swol in style
-
Jacked up
-
Q&A with Metalachi
-
High school friendships can change and that’s okay
-
Word on the street
Science
This week in science (Jan. 25 – Feb. 1)
By | Claire Roth Climate – When we became the ...Read More »
WRRAP up some school supplies
By | Kelly Bessum School can be a mental and ...Read More »
Pruitt to head US Environmental Protection Agency
By | Bryan Donoghue President Donald J. Trump and his administration ...Read More »
A stormy start to the year
January rainfall on track to double the average By | ...Read More »
Sports
Q & A with HSU Softball Coach Shelli Sarchett: Great Expectations
By | Danny Dunn In her second season as the ...Read More »
Freshman student, senior player: Tyra Turner
By | Curran Daly Twenty minutes before practice, freshman guard ...Read More »
Road Race in Trinidad
The 52nd Annual Clam Beach Run By | Erin Chessin ...Read More »
Softball Ranked #2 in the Nation
By Keaundrey Clark Humboldt State Softball finishing one win shy ...Read More »
Opinion
-
What is ‘Greatness’ Measured in?
In Defense of Resistance By | Joe DeVoogd It was a ...Read More »
-
Letters from Pelican Bay
-
Politically vocal on the local level
-
Letter to the editor: Welcome from the Mayor of Arcata
-
Traversing Hills and Stairs University
-
Editorial: HSU’s Responsibilities beyond academic achievement
-
Increasing fees and increasing fears
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.