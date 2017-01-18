By: Iridian Casarez Local News Coastal National Monuments in Humboldt ...Read More »
-
This year in science, 2016
By: Claire Roth Food – The first sip of tea Though tea has long been one of the world’...
-
Editorial: Collegiate voices finding activism
By: Lumberjack Editorial Board Student activism in higher education; It’s a traditional hallmark of ...
-
Welcome Home
By: The class of Journalism 480 Porché Reith enrolled in Humboldt State University to study kinesiol...
-
Sista’s Place: How KHSU’s radio station helped bridge the gap between Arcata and Pelican Bay
By: Tina Sampay Sharon Fennell, also well known by her disc jockey name Sista Soul, is originally fr...
-
Communicating with Pelican Bay State Prison Inmates
Seeking Humanity in Inhumane Places By: Sue Vuna Tania Mejia’s mind was not in the classroom, it was...
News
Life & Arts
-
High school friendships can change and that’s okay
By: Ashley Groze It seems when I was in high ...Read More »
-
Word on the street
-
Making a New Year’s Eve resolution
-
The textbook hustle
-
Why Netflix Might Just Edge Out Hulu with their New Original Series
-
Q&A with fencing master Antone Blair
-
A good start to “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
Science
This week in science
By | Claire Roth Politics – A glimmer of hope ...Read More »
This week in science Jan. 16
By: Claire Roth Politics – A glimmer of hope Perhaps ...Read More »
Healthy back to school habits
By: Claire Roth Pulling yourself out from your winter pile ...Read More »
This year in science, 2016
By: Claire Roth Food – The first sip ...Read More »
Sports
Loss to Chico ends Women’s basketball’s winning streak
By: Curran Daly Humboldt State Women’s basketball lost to Chico ...Read More »
NFL Playoffs
By: Keaundrey Clark The National Football League divisional round has passed ...Read More »
HSU’s Basketball standings
By: Keaundrey Clark CCAA – Men’s Basketball Standings CONF. OVERALL ...Read More »
National Sports Pass
By: Keaundrey Clark NBA Russell Westbrook is on his 6th triple ...Read More »
Opinion
-
Letter to the editor: Welcome from the Mayor of Arcata
By: Mayor Michael Winkler Welcome back to Arcata! And welcome ...Read More »
-
Traversing Hills and Stairs University
-
Editorial: HSU’s Responsibilities beyond academic achievement
-
Increasing fees and increasing fears
-
Procrastination Nation: The struggle of doing nothing
-
Game Review: Titanfall 2
-
Editorial: Collegiate voices finding activism
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.