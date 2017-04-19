Hoopa Valley High School fire

By Iridian Casarez

Three buildings at Hoopa Valley High School were engulfed in 40 foot flames early Monday morning.

According to Times Standard, Hoopa Valley High School’s auto shop, wood shop and choir room went up in flames due to a “suspicious” fire. An investigation is underway by the multi-agency Humboldt County Arson Task Force.

Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Amos Pole said to the Times Standard that the fire was deemed suspicious due to the way the fire spread from each building.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. where they were able to prevent the fires from expanding. It took the Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department two and a half hours to put out the flames.

There were no fire personnel injuries.

According to the Times Standard, the three buildings that were burned were closed down due to mold infestations. The Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District had spent a lot of money on renovations and designs for the building to be reopened mold-free.