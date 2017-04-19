This week in weed

By Domanique Crawford

Budding flavors

Blueberry Yum Yum, Strawberry Kush, Pineapple Express, and Girl Scout cookies. What’s your favorite flavor? The University of British Columbia researched 30 different molecules that give cannabis plants their flavor. These molecules are called terpene synthases genes and they create the pungent smells and tastes behind cannabis. The study likens terpene synthases genes to the genes found in grapevines that give wine its taste.

Title: Marijuana meets yoga

Grab your yoga pants, your pipe, and a pal! Certified yoga guru, Dee Dussault, combines the ancient methodologies of yoga with marijuana. According to her website, combining marijuana and yoga is an enhanced practice for relaxation, well-being, and the cultivation of inner peace. In her new book titled “Ganja Yoga”, Dussault breaks down the techniques for the everyday yogi.



Memory on marijuana

Wait, what just happened? Marijuana affects both your long term and short term memory. According to a 2008 study conducted by the American Medical Association, the main culprit is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Research found that THC affects your ability to make short-term memories that would eventually become long-term memories. THC reduces the hippocampal and amygdala volumes, affecting brain activity. THC clings to cannabinoid receptors in the brain, which can change your normal brain functions. According to a 25-year-long study published by JAMA Internal Medicine, long-term use can be harmful to verbal recollection over time.

Doors may begin to open for marijuana research with the passing of new legislation that moves cannabis from being listed as a Schedule I substance to being listed as a Schedule III substance. Due to marijuana’s current Schedule I substance status, researchers are restricted in exploring the clinical benefits or concerns behind marijuana use. The bill was proposed to the house last week by House of Representatives members Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) and Darren Soto (D-Fl.).