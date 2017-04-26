By Jacks Pass

Softball – Humboldt State Softball Is in the Top 5 of the Division II National Fastpitch Softball Rankings. Sitting in third place of the California Collegiate Athletic Association. The Jacks split day two’s doubleheader with Sonoma State Saturday afternoon. HSU fell to the Seawolves 3-1 in game one and captured its first victory of the series in game two 7-1.

With the game two win the Lumberjacks improve to 33-11 overall and 21-10 in CCAA action. The Seawolves now sit at 35-15 overall and 25-11 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play.

Humboldt State concludes its regular season next weekend with a four-game homestand versus Cal State Monterey Bay.

Track and Field – Humboldt State track and field hit national qualifying marks and set personal records against regional competition during Saturday’s Border Battle held in Redwood Bowl.

The HSU women had a successful day with many strong performances. Marissa McCay, Ellie Earle-Rouse, and Brailee VandenBoom swept the women’s high jump. McCay continues to improve and she finished with her personal best 5-10 in the high jump, hitting the national automatic qualifying mark. Freshman Earle-Rouse also recorded a personal best jump to finish second. Her mark of 5-7.75 is a national provisional qualifying mark, which ties her for 11th in nationals.

In the throws, Ariel Oliver moved to eighth in the nation in discus with a new personal record of 49.40m, and she secured her spot at Nationals. Oliver also took first in the shot put (13.86m) and fifth in the hammer throw. Ashley Ross recorded a personal best of 33.69m, giving her a first place finish in the javelin.

Humboldt State senior Marissa McCay was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Week after her record-breaking performance on Saturday.

McCay earned a national automatic qualifying mark as HSU swept the Women’s high jump at the Border Battle. Her jump of 5’10” is a personal best and further solidifies her HSU All-Time record, which she last set on March 18th at the Hornet Invite.