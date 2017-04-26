This week in news (April 19 to April 25)

Local

-New housing development in Arcata

A new housing development is in the works that will house around 800 students. The new 11 acres housing called ‘The Village’ will be located on St. Louis Road in Arcata.

‘The Village’ is one of a half a dozen new housing projects proposed by developers.

Source: Mad River Union

-Jewish community honor Holocaust victims

A local Jewish community honored Holocaust victims on Sunday at a solemn service for Holocaust Remembrance Day at Temple Beth El in Eureka. Temple Rabbi Naomi Steinberg led the event that included a discussion about the Holocaust and choir songs in Hebrew and English

Source: Eureka Times Standard

-Table Bluff fire

A wildfire burned about 58 acres of land near Table Bluff Saturday afternoon. Many authorities responded to the fire including Cal Fire, Loleta, Ferndale, and the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire departments, along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Source: News Channel 3

U.S.

-New Orleans takes down confederate statues

New Orleans began taking down statutes that commemorated the confederacy Monday morning. Workers took down a monument that was dedicated to the Battle of Liberty Place and honored members of the “Crescent City White League” who in 1874 fought against the racially integrated New Orleans police and state militia.

Source: New York Times

-Arkansas double execution

Arkansas executed two inmates Monday night. It was their first double execution since 2000. After plenty of legal battles Arkansas is finally going to execute eight men in 11 days.

Source:CNN

-Peggy Whitson breaks a new record

Peggy Whitson, a NASA astronaut, broke the record for most time spent in space. Whitson officially set the US record for most cumulative days in space, she surpassed Jeff Williams’ record of 534 days in space.

Source: CNN

World

-Declaration of Independence

Harvard University researchers found a copy of the Declaration of Independence in England on Friday. Researchers Emily Sneff and Danielle Allen found the copy in a records office in Chichester, a city near England’s southern coast.

Source: Washington Post

-Colombia gets hit with another landslide

Heavy rains caused a landslide in Manizales, Colombia. The landslide killed at least 17 people, while seven others are still missing. Colombia’s President, Juan Manuel Santos visited the area and said humanitarian aid was being sent.

Source: BBC News

-Russia sending weapons to Taliban

According to the Washington Post, a U.S. General confirmed that Russia is sending weapons to the Taliban. An intervention that will likely further complicate the 15-year-old war here and the Kremlin’s relations with the U.S.

Source: Washington post