Trump watch (April 19 to April 25)

Illustration. | Joe DeVoogd

President Donald Trump would like to reduce corporate tax from 35 percent to 15 percent. The president ordered White House aides to draft a tax plan that slashes the corporate tax rate on Monday.

President Trump and the first lady visited the Walter Reed Medical Center to award the first Purple Heart under his administration to Army Sergeant Alvaro Barrientos.
During a video conference with NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who set a new record for most time spent in outer space, President Trump said to her that he wanted a Mars landing by his second term and that he wanted to speed up that process.

