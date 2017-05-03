By Stella Stokes

The Peer Health Educators are hosting various workshops around HSU campus during Mental Health Week from May 1-5. They’ve finalized all the workshops for the students to enjoy, including yoga lessons, massages and how to make bath bombs. Lizzie Alvarez, the coordinator of Mental Health Week, believes people forget to care for themselves because they’re so focused on homework and papers.

“Self care is increasingly important,” Alvarez said.

Christina Cole adds that it’s not only finals that students stress about. With the news of David Josiah Lawson’s death and other personal factors, the semester can be draining to students.

“It makes times like this more important to check in,” Cole said.

Alvarez and Ani Glenn suggest studying in parts, not cramming everything in at once to ease the strain of finals. Late night study sessions are not mentally or physically healthy because lack of sleep can affect your grade. Planning what to study and organizing time can be overall helpful and beneficial.

Peer Health Educators are a social justice focused program consisting of students who educate fellow students on mental, physical and sexual health. For more information on Peer Health Educators, visit their office in RWC 127, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For disability accommodations, email ravin@humboldt.edu.