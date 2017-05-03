When life is ruff, pet a pup

Dog Therapy to Help Students Relax during Finals

Students were able to pet therapy dogs to destress from the stressful workload of finals in the Jolly Giant Commons on April 29. Canyon Student Assistant Elisabeth Torretti and the Canyon staff put on the event for student residents. The therapy dogs will return to campus at the library on May 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. and May 9 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Freshman Kelly Donnell (right) and Freshman Madison Reed-Stacy (left) petting Wizard, 13. According to Wizard’s owner, he has been a therapy dog since 2013. | Photo by Liam Olson Chris Irvin is the owner of the therapy dogs Chablis, 9 (in photo) and Wizard. Wizard and Chablis are Belgian Tervurens. | Photo by Liam Olson Dave Nakamura is the owner of the therapy dogs Milo (in photo), and Tulla, 6. Milo and Tulla are both golden retrievers. Both have been working as service dogs for three or four years. | Photo by Liam Olson Junior Kayla Stark petting Milo. Milo’s owner said that he has been working as a therapy dog since he was one year old, an unusually young age to begin therapy dog training. | Photo by Liam Olson Chablis looking at the students who came to the dog therapy. According to Chablis’s owner, Chablis has been working as a therapy dog since 2014. | Photo by Liam Olson Freshman Sophia Florez (left) and Junior Lyric Bell (right) petting Milo. | Photo by Liam Olson Freshman Ky Martinez petting Tulla. | Photo by Liam Olson Tulla looking at a student. | Photo by Liam Olson