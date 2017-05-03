Recipe: Toad in the Hole

By Liam Olson

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It helps you get your day going and keeps you not hungry until lunch. However for some college students, it is hard to make breakfast with the short amount of time to get ready in the mornings. Well here at The Lumberjack, we’ve got you covered with this quick and easy breakfast recipe.

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 slice of bread

Butter or olive oil

Garlic salt

Pepper

Cumin (optional)

Shredded cheese (optional)

Steps:

Grease the frying pan with butter or oil on medium heat. Let the oil or butter heat up in the frying pan. Make a hole in the middle of the slice of bread and eat the circle of bread that you took out. Place the bread on the frying pan and crack the egg in the center of the bread slice. Quickly add seasonings to the egg before the egg becomes too cooked. For a runny yolk, let the egg cook for less time. For a more solid yolk, cook egg for a longer period of time. Make sure the bread does not get burned. Cook both sides of the egg and bread. Put cheese on top of bread and let it melt. Serve and enjoy!