The Discovery Museum held their First Annual Kids Plunge at Freshwater park.

Unlike their annual Perilous Plunge, a fundraiser that’s held in the winter only for adults, this plunge was kid friendly. According to Redwood Discovery Museum Board President Lynn Langdon, young plungers needed to raise a minimum of $50, pass a swim test and be between the ages five to 17 to plunge into Freshwater pool.

“The kids weren’t really involved in the regular adult plunge so we decided to give them their own plunge,” Langdon said. “I’m excited for this. The kids are taking ownership in helping the Discovery Museum.”

Langdon said she represents the community’s interest in the museum. As Board President, Langdon is responsible for making sure the museum makes enough money to keep it open.

Both of Langdon’s children participated in the plunge. Kids were encouraged to wear silly costumes, and one group of plungers dressed as the characters from Disney Pixar’s animated film “Inside Out”. Their team name was The Inside-Outers.

6-year-old Erin Arnivaz dressed up as Sadness, one of the protagonists of the film. Arnivaz had attended the museum’s summer camp and said she was not afraid of plunging into the swimming hole.

“I like being Sadness,” Arnivaz said. “I like making sad faces.”

Skylar Elcock was also a part of the Inside-Outers and dressed up as Fear.

“I’m afraid to go into the water cause I’m Fear,” Elcock said.

According to Danielle Jacobson-Elcock, Elcock’s mother, everyone that was in the Inside-Outers plunge team are a part of the Dream Athletics cheer team. Jacobson-Elcock said that all the parents got together and decided on the costumes as a group. The Inside-Outers raised $275 all together.

“I think it’s a great idea to teach the kids to fund raise at a young age,” Jacobson-Elcock said. “It’s awesome, I love it.”

Lexi La Jeunesse, 10, is from San Jose, Califonia and has attended the Redwood Discovery Museum’s summer camp program since she was 6-years-old. La Jueness has family in Humboldt County. She raised $205 to be able to plunge into the swimming hole.

“I’m excited to jump,” La Juenesse said. “Usually it’s the parents that get to jump now it’s my turn.”

Kala Minkley, executive director at the Redwood Discovery Museum, said she was very excited to be able to put together a Perilous Plunge fundraiser for the kids.

“For years the kids have been asking to plunge at the Perilous Plunge and so we made it happen,” Minkley said

Twelve participants were ready to jump into Freshwater Pool in Eureka for the Redwood Discovery Museum. According to Minkley the kids fund raised almost $1000 for the museum.

“We hope for many years to come for this event,” Minkley said. “We want it to grow and grow.”