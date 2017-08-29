Welcome to Arcata

By Ian Thompson

Welcome back students and staff. For those who are new to HSU here are photos of some cool spots in Humboldt County. There’s photos of places to savor the sunset and immerse yourself in nature, photos of spots to skate and do other recreational activities, some great places to study, eat and relax.

The sunset at the Arcata and Wildlife Sanctuary. Driftwood at Dry Lagoon during a sunset. Danny Dickerson and Trace Dickerson playing basketball at Redwood Park. Colin Bonitatibus busts a back flip off the pool at the Arcata Skate Park. Robert Selph catches a ton of air at the Arcata Skate Park. Lorena Silva working at La Bonita taco truck. Jackie Garcia works at La Bonita taco truck with her sister Felipa and cousin Alexandra Villalobos.