Recent

What’s your costume?

Posted on November 2, 2017 by Iridian Casarez in Life & Arts // 0 Comments

Students dressed up to celebrate Halloween

Photo by Iridian Casarez

By | Iridian Casarez

IMG_4404

Bailey Tennery

Journalism, 3rd year

Velma

“I chose to be Velma from Scooby Doo, I have always loved her,” Tennery said. “She was the smartest one.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG_4407John Yu

Zoology junior

Monkey

“All weekend, I was at Halloween parties as a monkey with a bundle of bananas and people kept asking me for them, so I decided to get bananas and started giving them away,” Yu said. “I’m the Monkey King.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG_4410 (2)

Alycia Padilla

Wildlife senior

Steampunk Keyblade Master

“I’m a steampunk Keyblade Master from the video game Kingdom Hearts,” Padilla said. “I’ve always liked steampunk style and Kingdom Hearts has different Keyblade Masters so I came up with my own.”

 

 

 

 

IMG_4400

Photo by Iridian Casarez

Madeline Lueck

Botany

Scarecrow

“My partner went as a crow, so I decided to be a scarecrow,” Leuck said. “It took days to put it together but I thought it’d be fun.”

 

 

IMG_4416Ryan Maberry

Forestry 2nd year

Elf on the Shelf

“I’ve been told I look like an elf so I dressed up as the Ellf on the Shelf,” Maberry said. “It took me about two hours to put together.”

 

 

 

IMG_4419

Zachary Warren

Sophomore Econ major

Ash Ketchum

“I normally do really bad costumes, I will have an idea and then try to do it myself and it doesn’t work out, so I wanted to be something really cool this year,” Warren said. “Ash is a recognizable character. A lot of people grew up with Pokémon so I thought it’d be really cool.”

 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017

%d bloggers like this: