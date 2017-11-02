What’s your costume?

Students dressed up to celebrate Halloween

By | Iridian Casarez

Bailey Tennery

Journalism, 3rd year

Velma

“I chose to be Velma from Scooby Doo, I have always loved her,” Tennery said. “She was the smartest one.”

John Yu

Zoology junior

Monkey

“All weekend, I was at Halloween parties as a monkey with a bundle of bananas and people kept asking me for them, so I decided to get bananas and started giving them away,” Yu said. “I’m the Monkey King.”

Alycia Padilla

Wildlife senior

Steampunk Keyblade Master

“I’m a steampunk Keyblade Master from the video game Kingdom Hearts,” Padilla said. “I’ve always liked steampunk style and Kingdom Hearts has different Keyblade Masters so I came up with my own.”

Madeline Lueck

Botany

Scarecrow

“My partner went as a crow, so I decided to be a scarecrow,” Leuck said. “It took days to put it together but I thought it’d be fun.”

Ryan Maberry

Forestry 2nd year

Elf on the Shelf

“I’ve been told I look like an elf so I dressed up as the Ellf on the Shelf,” Maberry said. “It took me about two hours to put together.”

Zachary Warren

Sophomore Econ major

Ash Ketchum

“I normally do really bad costumes, I will have an idea and then try to do it myself and it doesn’t work out, so I wanted to be something really cool this year,” Warren said. “Ash is a recognizable character. A lot of people grew up with Pokémon so I thought it’d be really cool.”

