HSU political science professor running for California Assembly 2nd District

This story has been changed from its original version on Jan. 25 at 4:24 p.m.

By | Neil Brown

Humboldt State University’s political science professor, Kevin Murray, will be running as a candidate to represent California Assembly 2nd District in the upcoming elections.

Murray has taught college-level political science classes since 1989. He started teaching at HSU in 2015, and plans to take his political experience to the next level.

“I’ve taught political science for around 30 years and I figured it was time to convert that knowledge into action,” Murray said.

Murray is running as a Democrat and bases his political platform on four main issues:

Universal health care for California. Murray believes that every Californian should have full health care coverage in order to vastly improve our quality of life. The universal health care plan Murray wants includes mental health care and drug rehabilitation, helping those who are often ignored. A green economy. By switching from our over-reliance of non-renewable energies, such as oil, to greener and more sustainable energies, we can help lead the way to show that there is a profitable way to have a green society. Debt-free college. Murray states that an undergraduate college degree now has about the same equivalent to a high school diploma in the 1940s. Because a college experience is becoming essential to get better jobs, there shouldn’t be as large of a barrier for those with low-income backgrounds. By reducing or completely erasing college tuition, Murray hopes to have college graduates leave without debt hanging over their heads. Affordable housing. With debt and homelessness on the rise in California, Murray wants to bring peace of mind to Californians by pushing for affordable housing. By introducing rent stabilization, tiny homes and Measure J Housing to the 2nd District of California, Murray plans to fix our states housing problem.

If elected as representative for the California Assembly 2nd District, he will represent several counties such as Humboldt, Trinity, Del Norte and Mendocino. Jim Wood is currently the incumbent representing California Assembly 2nd District.

“It’s a daunting task, but one I’m well prepared for,” Murray said.

Murray says that running for office won’t interfere with his current teaching, as his activism will take place only during weekends and, if anything, will enhance how he teaches.

“I don’t really have anything to lose,” Murray said. “I can take my 30 years of experience into the position or I’ll be able to walk away with the knowledge gained from running and incorporate it into my classes.”

The primary election is coming up on June 5, and the general election is occurring on November 6. If you’re interested in getting into contact with or volunteering for Kevin Murray, head to his website at http://murray4ca.homesteadcloud.com/

