#MeToo from the male perspective

By | Tyrone McDonald

I believe love is on the horizon.

The voice of the #MeToo movement exposes sexual predation in the workplace. This dark force of man has been preying upon and shattering the lives of innocent women for a long time.

The testimonies of rape and sexual misconduct will hopefully encourage others who are wronged to come forward and right the wrongs inflicted upon them.

No one has the right to disrespect anyone else.

The act of sharing oneself intimately is sacred. The emotions and sensations that arise are spontaneous. There could be infinite uncertainties and misgivings for both mates. At no other time in our culture have we begun to consider, address and follow the requests of a mate in a sexual interaction.

The consent movement has given us the ability to acknowledge ourselves and vocalize intimate needs.

The intrigue and mystique of women is a form of enlightenment for some of us men. The chemical signals and euphoric feelings elicited by women linger on long after the actual encounter. Even if the encounter was brief and lacking physical contact, the wonderings and fanciful dreams playfully await a reunion with such a figure of passion.

The time has come to look beyond the dreams and realities hinging upon the opposite sex. Now there is an opportunity of healing between the sexes. Strong support for women advancement and control of society is needed. Women’s hard work and struggle is how we all got here.

If women are happy, then men will be happy, too. Give women the honor they deserve, always be a gentleman and respectful of others. When we move toward the greater good together, our world is a better place.

