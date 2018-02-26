Vance Joy pierces hearts in his sophomore album ‘Nation of Two’

Australian singer and songwriter James Keogh, also known as Vance Joy, reminds fans he is capable of taking them on an emotionally packed adventure in his sophomore album “Nation of Two.”

Joy leaves nothing on the table as his heart penetrates your ears.

Each of the 13 tracks on “Nation of Two” are distinct in their own unique ways as they evolve around the several ways you can experience love. As Joy reflects on the bittersweet memories of his past, he encourages others to reflect on their own.

Joy’s acoustic guitar, melodic undertones and emotional presence carry you away into a new-age, folk-infused daydream.

Songs like “Call If You Need Me,” “Take Your Time” and “Bonnie & Clyde” leave listeners thinking about loved ones. Listening to this album brings back deep and unforgettable memories. Music can play a big part in people’s relationships and this album is effective at bringing you closer to your significant other(s).

The most emotional track is “I’m With You.”

“And if you need a light, I’ll be the match to your candle. My darling, I’m ready to burst into flames for you,” Vance says.

If you are the type of person that is willing to sacrifice everything for your significant other(s), this song will hit home.

If you never gave Joy a listen, imagine The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons and Ed Sheeran had a hybrid baby. If you are attempting to rekindle the flame and soak up some tears, then give “Nation of Two” a listen.

