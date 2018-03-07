This week in sports history

March 7, 1857 – Baseball decides that their game will last nine innings. Before this, a full game was decided when the first team scored nine runs. Games have remained nine innings for the last 160 years.

March 8, 1971 – In their first boxing match against each other, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali in 15 rounds for the heavyweight title. The two would fight twice more that became known as “The Rumble in the Jungle” and “The Thrilla in Manila.” Ali won both matches.

March 14, 1988 – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was born. Curry has become a household name in the NBA and his style of play has changed the way the game is played and coached.

March 14, 2010 – Jacks softball pitcher Gracie Perez throws a no-hitter versus Chico State. Perez was one walk away from throwing a perfect game and had six strikeouts for the game.

March 14, 2017 – The world’s oldest golf club, Muirfield in Scotland, votes to admit women to their club for the first time in the 273-year history of the rule that banned women.

