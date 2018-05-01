Drop the BEET

A simple vegan recipe to try this summer.

Ingredients

2 large beets

1 purple onion

5 cloves of garlic

2 bell peppers (whatever color, I used green)

Spinach

Sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Red pepper flakes to taste

Green onions, cilantro, and lime for aesthetic appeal (and taste!)

For the Sauce

¼ c soy sauce

¼ c coconut milk

3 tbsp peanut butter

2 cloves garlic

1 inch of ginger

Squeeze of sriracha

Squeeze of honey

Sprinkle of black pepper

Chef it up

Mince your garlic, slice onions and peppers. Peel and dice beets.

Pour 2-3 tbsp of sesame oil in a hot pan (coconut oil works well too)

Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and onions, then fry until onions start to get soft. Next, the diced beets go in the pan with ¼ c of water.

Cover and steam until beets are mostly cooked through (about 20 minutes, adding more water if needed)

Now is a good time to make the peanut sauce: Put soy sauce, coconut milk, and peanut butter in a mason jar. Shake it up!! Add garlic, ginger, sriracha, honey, and black pepper. Shake it up some more!

Refrigerate until thick and beets are cooked.

At this point, add more red pepper flakes and sesame oil to the beets for more flavor.

Then, throw in bell peppers and sesame seeds. Cook uncovered to the end (about 10 more minutes).

If you want your spinach cooked, add it in now too!

Serve cooked beets over spinach and rice. Drizzle peanut sauce generously. Garnish with sesame seeds, green onions, cilantro, and lime! Enjoy!!

