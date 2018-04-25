New coaches, same support system

Failure is not an option for coach Mason Mitchell. He plans on pushing the football program in the right direction with the continuous support of the community and the Humboldt State University student body.

“It is more than just being able to put something on your resume,” Mitchell said. “I am here to help push this program in the right direction, and help continue its success.”

Mitchell was hired as the defensive line coach on March 22 by interim head coach Damaro Wheeler. He was previously at American River College in Sacramento, where he helped more than 45 defensive linemen move onto the four-year level within a five year time period.

As of the 2018 spring semester, the Lumberjacks have hired three new coaches and six others have volunteered to help coach throughout spring ball, and possibly the fall season.

These volunteer coaches have been out on the field at 6 a.m. several times a week to help conduct spring practices. They have also been in the football offices daily to help with logistics for the success of the program.

The work that they have already put in has shadowed the commitment from the community in fall of 2017 in keeping the program alive and successful.

Lucas Govan has volunteered with the Lumberjacks since fall 2017, and is an HSU alum.

“The comradery that comes with [HSU Football] is special,” Govan said. “There is no place really like it.”

As a former Jacks player, he mentions how neither the players nor coaches would be where they are, and as successful as they are, if it weren’t for the support from the community and student body.

The Lumberjacks hold a very reliable stance with their community, alumni and student body, given that they have helped sell out the Redwood Bowl and raised $500,000 during a time of need.

“I was a lead in trying to raise the money,” HSU alum and booster Jim Redd said, “but there were about 250 donors that came up with the $500,000.”

It is the 250 donors who made it possible for these young men to get back in the Redwood Bowl this spring, as well as allowing the new coaches to step in and pick things right back up in preparation for a successful fall 2018 season.

After a successful inter-squad spring game, The Lumberjacks will take a quick summer vacation before they begin to prepare for their first season game in Wichita Falls, Texas against Midwestern State University on Sep. 1.

“We want everyone to continue to come out and support us,” Mitchell said, “But with that, we want them all to understand how important their support is for us.”

