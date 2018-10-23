Top 9 Horror Movies

It’s Halloween month! That means getting scared, terrified, mortified, traumatized and maybe getting a few laughs. There are a lot of horror movies, but only a few get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of movies in no particular order.

1. “Cabin in the Woods”

Without giving away too many spoilers, this is a fresh take on horror such as “Scream” was when it debuted. It is a parody and a love letter to horror and slasher films. It’s not just another rehash of “Evil Dead.” Want to watch all the horror films? Check this out.

2. “Dead Alive” or “Braindead”

This is a hard-to-find New Zealand gem directed by Peter Jackson, pre-Lord of the Rings. What would you do if your dear mother died and rose from the dead? Lock her in the basement, I guess, until more people rise from the dead and you just gotta take care of the situation at hand. This movie is so bloody, there’s no way there’s that much red syrup in a body.

3. “Raw”

Vegans can be scary. One drop of blood can awaken a thirst (for more than one thing) in a young vegan girl in veterinarian school. Sometimes the hunger can consume you. (No animals were been harmed in the making of this film.)

4. “Hereditary”

This recent film is a classic in the making. A series of deaths plague a family, which causes a mother to open unsettling family secrets, some better left unearthed. This family drama clicks all the scary movie tropes: creepy children, possession, the occult and lots of beheadings.

5. “Cube”

This came in the 90s, predating the “Saw” franchise. When several strangers wake up in a dangerous maze, they’ll do anything to survive the maze and each other. It’s a Kafka-esque horror flick that puts you in a situation that you know nothing about who’s in charge and why you are there. Plus, there are some good bloody deaths.

6. “Get Out”

This is another recent classic that earned Jordan Peele the award for best original script in the 2018 Oscars. This isn’t another remake of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” When the main character visits his girlfriend’s family, there seems to be commentary that is more uncomfortable concerning his race. “Get Out” has great imagery and a tense atmosphere with a bloody crescendo.

7. “What We Do in The Shadows”

Before “Thor: Ragnarok,” Taika Waititi did this mockumentary about three vampires living together as thirsty roommates. Hilarity ensues.

8. “Cannibal! The Musical”

No list is complete without a musical. From the same people that brought together “The Book of Mormon” and “South Park,” this delightfully bloody story is brought to you by Troma Productions. This company is notoriously raunchy, immature, and politically incorrect. Stab it again, with feeling!

9. “House of 1000 Corpses”

Rob Zombie filmed this similarly to one of his music videos with rock n’ roll pacing and redneck serial killers. Don’t go searching for urban legends, this one is real.

