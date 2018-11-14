Forever dedicated to the game

Lumberjacks football player named GNAC Player of the Week

Humboldt State University’s sophomore safety Adam Herrera was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference special teams player of the week after an outstanding performance in Lumberjack football’s game against Central Washington on Oct. 27.

The following week Herrera continued to hold down the defense as he intercepted the ball against Azusa Pacific in their second to last game of program history. Herrera talks about how he predicted his opponents play, and just like that he was able to outsmart them and regain possession of the ball for the Lumberjacks.

“I saw the play happening right in front of me,” Herrera said. “And I just opened up right away towards the post. He threw the ball, so I ran up under it.”

Herrera had a successful 2018 football season. He finished with 23 tackles and 19 assisted tackles for a total of 42, two interceptions for a total of 76 yards and a touchdown and 562 return yards with a game high of 193 total yards against Central Washington.

Football has been one of Herrera’s greatest passions for a majority of his life. Starting at a young age in elementary school, he knew football was something he would continue to pursue. Getting more serious about the sport, he knew he wanted to play for his local high school team in Los Banos, Calif.

Playing both offense and defense for the Los Banos High School Tigers, Herrera hustled hard to earn his accolades, including MVP and offensive player of the year multiple times.

As he took on unfamiliar positions such as quarterback, high school football challenged Herrera to become a well rounded athlete, as well as a versatile player on the football field.

“He was a phenomenal player and a great teammate,” Head coach of Los Banos High School football Dustin Caropreso said. “He was a leader. Adam showed up to practice everyday and never complained.”

Not only did Herrera join varsity as a sophomore but he was captain of the Los Banos Tigers both his junior and senior year.

“When I found out he won GNAC player of the week it was pretty special,” Caropreso said. “He’s worked really hard to get to where he’s at, and it couldn’t have happened to a better person than Adam.”

Though Herrera is known as a football player, he is also a son, big brother, and student. Family and friends have always been important to him and his daily life. His parents and grandparents had always been some of his biggest supporters as they watched him play growing up.

“It had been a while since he received any recognition for all of his hard work,” Adam’s mother Cynthia Gonzalez said. “So it was nice to hear him receive the GNAC award in college.”

His girlfriend Skye and closest friends Ereon, Watts, and Mark continuously inspire him to best the best he can be. Ereon Nash and Demetrick Watts play right beside Herrera on the defensive side of the Lumberjacks.

As a brother to four younger siblings, Herrera has been a huge role model and support system within his family. His only brother Moses is following in his footsteps as he too plays football and is already a recognized all-star on his Pop Warner League team.

“Every time before a football game he calls me and pumps me up,” Moses Herrera said. “He tells me how to play the game, and he is always encouraging me.”

As HSU’s football team completed their final season, Herrera accomplished a lot within his football career, but he’s not done yet. He has already been contacted by outside coaches and is looking to play at another university for the last two years of his collegiate career. Herrera hasn’t made any decisions yet in regards to football next fall but awaits opportunities.

“I don’t want this to be my last year,” Herrera said. “I’ll continue to do what I need to do to keep playing football and if everything goes well for me I hope to continue on to the next level.”

