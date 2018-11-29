Basketball travels south for a doubled matched weekend

Humboldt State Women’s and Men’s basketball team travel south as they look for victories in their second and third conference play. They will match-up against Cal State San Marcos and Cal State San Bernardino.

The Lady Jacks (3-1, 1-0 CCAA) started off their conference play on Nov. 23 in Rohnert Park with a 68-56 victory over the Sonoma State Seawolves.

Junior Madeline Hatch led the team with 26 points, and lifted a career best with eight of those shots being three pointers.

The Lady Jacks were not going down without a fight in their first conference game. After a two point trail in the third quarter, HSU fought for a 23-2 run, and it paid off with a victory against the Seawolves.

Junior guards Alexia Thrower and Tyra Turner showed dominance as well on Friday night. Thrower finished with 19 points and 11 boards, and Turner with eight points and six assists.

Although the Lady Jacks traveled back home with a victory, the men’s team did not. In a tough game against the Seawolves, the Lumberjacks (3-3, 0-1 CCAA) lost with a final score of 69-66.

Due to the lack of completed shots, the Lumberjacks trailed 38-20 at halftime.

The second half was a little more exciting as the Lumberjacks found their footing and connected on 51.6 percent of their shot attempts. Senior forward Justin Everett and senior point guard Kameron Curl each led with 16 points and senior Calvin Young II followed with 11.

On Thursday, Nov. 29 the HSU women’s team will play San Marcos at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m. Both teams will play San Bernardino on Saturday, Dec. 1, women at 1 p.m. and men at 3 p.m.

